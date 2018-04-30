At least 21 people were killed, including journalists, when two suicide blasts ripped through Kabul on Monday, the health ministry and AFP have confirmed.

Ministry spokesman Wahid Majroh told Afghanistan’s largest private TV channel Tolo news that at least 27 people were wounded and rushed to hospital, warning that some were in critical condition and the toll could yet rise.

The second explosion came minutes after the first at targeted reporters at the scene, police spokesman Kabul Hashmat Stanikzai told AFP.

“The bomber disguised himself as a journalist and detonated himself among the crowd,” he said.

A security source also confirmed both were suicide blasts.

The first bomb was detonated by an assailant on a motorcycle and left at least four dead and five injured, according to the interior ministry.

Stanikzai confirmed that journalists had been killed, but said he did not know how many. AFP confirmed that, along with its chief photographer Shah Marai, two journalists from 1TV and one from Tolo news were among the dead.

