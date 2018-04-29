The US administration is finishing up its Middle East peace plan and intends to make it public soon, The New York Times reported Sunday.

The White House must now figure out how to present the plan so that it is not immediately rejected by the Palestinians, the newspaper reported, citing three unnamed senior administration officials.

Senior aides to President Donald Trump told The Times that the document proposes solutions to all the key disputes: borders, security, refugees and the status of the occupied Al-Quds (Jerusalem).

