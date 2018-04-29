SANA news agency reported an agreement between the Syrian government and terrorist groups in southern Damascus in the towns of Yalda, Babila and Beit Sahm.

The agreement stipulates for evacuating the terrorists and their families who want to leave while the legal status for those who want to stay will be settled after handing over their weapons.

The correspondent said that according to the agreement the representatives of the state institutions will return to Yalda, Babila and Beit Sahm to provide the services to the citizens after the evacuation of the terrorists.

The agreement will be put into force after completing its executive arrangements.

Source: SANA