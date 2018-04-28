A Palestinian teenager has succumbed to injuries he sustained during the Israeli military’s crackdown against mass anti-occupation protests in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Azzam Aweida, 15, died on Saturday having been shot the previous day by Israeli troops during protests along the border between the Gaza Strip and occupied territories, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

According to the ministry, the Palestinian teenager was hit in the head during protests in southern Gaza on Friday.

Hundreds of people gathered at Aweida’s home in the southern town of Khan Younis to attend his funeral.

Mourners carried his body, wrapped in a Palestinian flag, to a nearby mosque for prayers before burial.

“My son is a martyr and I am very proud of him,” said his father, Helal Aweida.