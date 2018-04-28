Yemeni armed forces, backed by popular committees, fired ballistic missiles at “economic and vital targets” in the southern Saudi province of Jizan Saturday where Saudi authorities confirmed a man was killed by debris from the projectiles.

Eyewitnesses in Sanaa reported Saudi-led air raids on Saturday near the downtown rally for the mourning ceremony of martyr Saleh al-Samad, the president of the political body of northern Yemen. There were no reports of casualties.

Jizan civil defense spokesman Colonel Yahya Abdullah Al-Qahtani said on Arabiya TV that the Saudi national was killed by “falling fragments of military projectiles.”

Yemen’s Arabic-language al-Masirah television network, citing a military source, reported that the short-range Badr-1 ballistic missiles were launched on Saturday morning, adding that the projectiles had hit the designated “economic and vital targets” in the region with great precision.

The report of missile attack, which was also carried by Yemen’s official Saba news agency, provided no further details on the exact locations of the targets and the possible casualties and the extent of damage caused.

