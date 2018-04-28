Units of the Syrian army have gained ground in the terrorist-controlled districts of southern Damascus in their latest push to rid the whole region of foreign-backed Takfiri militants.

Syria’s official SANA news agency reported that the armed forces, backed by the air force and artillery unites, had advanced on several directions in al-Joura, al-Asali and Hajar al-Aswad neighborhoods “after breaking the fortified positions of terrorists.”

The Syrian army further “inflicted great human and material losses” on the militants operating in southern Damascus areas, the report added.

The Syrian forces are now seeking to cut off terrorists’ supply routes and liberate all areas south of the capital, it further said.

Meanwhile, Syrian state television said the army was advancing towards Route 30 in Hajar al-Aswad.

The so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also confirmed that the Syrian troops had wrested control of “buildings and streets in Hajar al-Aswad and Qadam” districts.

Source: Press TV