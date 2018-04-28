Iran Saturday welcomed steps towards detente between North and South Korea but warned that the United States was unqualified to play a role since it did not “respect its commitments”.

The foreign ministry said the meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the South’s President Moon Jae-in was “a responsible and effective step towards regional and global stability”.

But ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said the “historic new page for detente on the Korean peninsula” should be worked out between the two principal parties, without the “interference of foreign countries”.

“Iran’s experience over 40 years, in particular with regard to the nuclear deal, is that the American government is not a dignified, trustworthy actor and does not respect its international commitments,” Ghasemi said in a statement.

