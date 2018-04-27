Iran’s Ambassador to the United Nations Gholam Ali Khoshroo condemned the Israeli regime for its “expansionist, aggressive and apartheid policies towards Palestinians” and said the regime’s occupation is the root cause of all conflicts in the Middle East region.

“The Israeli occupation of Palestinian land is the core and central to all conflicts in the Middle East,” Khoshroo said, addressing the United Nations Security Council Open Debate on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian cause, in New York on Thursday.

“No political theater by the US and Israeli regime can cover up the aggressive and expansion policies of this regime and its behavior towards its neighbors as the main source of threat to the peace and security in this region,” he noted.

Source: Iranian media