Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the play of the alleged chemical attack in Douma was an excuse to launch the Western tripartite aggression against Syria, adding that no casualties, injuries or effects related to chemical weapons were found in Douma.

In a press conference on Thursday in Moscow, Zakharova said that those who carried out the false propaganda campaign of the alleged chemical attack in Douma must be held accountable.

She added that eyewitnesses from Syria will testify at a press conference held by the Russian mission to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in The Hague.

