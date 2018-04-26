US President Donald Trump said Thursday that three or four possible dates were being considered for his landmark summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“We have a decision to be made. We have three and four dates. That includes five locations. That will be narrowed down,” Trump said on Fox News.

Trump had previously said his much-anticipated meeting with Kim would take place in May or early June, within weeks of Friday’s historic inter-Korean summit.

The tension-wracked peninsula has seen a dramatic diplomatic detente, with the nuclear-armed North last week announcing a moratorium on nuclear tests and long-range missile launches.

Source: AFP