The world must maintain sanctions on North Korea until “concrete changes” in its actions are seen, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warned Thursday on the eve of a historic inter-Korean summit.

Stoltenberg welcomed the meeting planned for Friday between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the South’s president Moon Jae-in but said there should be no let up yet in pressure on Pyongyang.

“Until we see a concrete change in North Korea’s actions we must continue to put pressure on North Korea and continue with the sanctions,” Stoltenberg told reporters at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

Source: AFP