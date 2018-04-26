Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif denounced the tripartite aggression against Syria by US, Britain and France, stressing that foreign interventions postpone peace in the war-torn country.

“The foreign interventions in Syria have postponed the achievement of peace in Syria,” said Zarif, on Wednesday in Brussels.

He made the remarks addressing the international conference “Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region” – also known as Brussels II- at the European Council in Brussels.

The Iranian diplomatic chief urged the international community to take the issue of humanitarian concerns as the top priority in considering Syrian crisis.

“If the humanitarian aides are in line with humanitarian principles, without any pre-set conditions or political motives, they can improve the situation of Syrian refugees and dislocated people and will facilitate the efforts to reach a peaceful resolution for this conflict.”

“Establishing ceasefire should still be our top priority and Iran, along with Russia and Turkey as the three guarantor states of Astana Peace Process, is making efforts to expand the tension-free areas in Syria. This process was formed on this simple concept that Syrian crisis will solely be solved politically in the framework of a real comprehensive procedure led and authorized by the Syrian people themselves and with full respect to territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Syria,” asserted the top Iranian diplomat.

“Iran, which was extensively harmed by chemical weapons in the 1980s, categorically condemns any use of chemical weapons by any party and under any circumstances,” said Zarif, referring to alleged chemical attack in Syrian town of Douma.

Source: Iraian media