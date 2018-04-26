Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said the Zionist entity will retaliate if the Islamic Republic attacks Tel Aviv.

“Israel doesn’t want war…but if Iran attacks Tel Aviv, we will hit Tehran,” Avigdor Lieberman told the Arabic-language, Saudi-owned news website Elaph.

Earlier this month, Zionist warplanes struck T-4 air base in Syria’s Homs, killing several number of Iranians who were in advisory mission to the war-torn country.

Iranian officials then vowed to retaliate for the Israeli attack.

Source: Sputnik