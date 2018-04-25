Three soldiers and 30 terrorists have been killed in the past week in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula where the military is battling the ISIL takfiri group, the army said Wednesday.

Around 200 terrorists and at least 33 government troops have now been killed since the launch of a major offensive against the terrorists on February 9 dubbed “Sinai 2018,” according to official figures.

They include Nasser Abu Zaqul, “the central Sinai commander of the terrorist group,” according to the army which announced his death last week.

More than 170 suspected terrorists have been arrested.

Source: AFP