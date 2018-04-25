Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah sent on Tuesday a cable to congratulate offer condolences to Yemen’s Ansarullah leader Sayyed Abdol Malik Badreddine Al-Houthi on the martyrdom of the former head of the Supreme Political Council Saleh Al-Sammad who was claimed by a Saudi air raid.

Sayyed Nasrallah hailed the martyr Al-Sammad’s sacrifices in confronting the Saudi aggression, stressing that his martyrdom inspires the mujahidin to follow the same path.

Sayyed Nasrallah maintained that this barbaric crime joins the dark Saudi record and highlights the steadfastness and patience of the Yemenis.

Hezbollah leader conveyed to Sayyed Al-Houthi his similar experience of the martyrdom of the Resistance commanders, stressing that patience can help the Yemenis overcome this woe.

Source: Al-Manar Website