The Palestinian academic and engineer, Fadi Al-Batash, who was assassinated in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur, was involved in the research and development of unmanned aerial vehicles, Israeli website Ynet reported on Tuesday.

Officials said Dr. Fadi Mohammad al-Batash, 35, was killed in a drive-by shooting on Saturday.

Al-Batsh’s Family, Hamas, and the Islamic Jihad resistance movements accused the Zionist entity’s Mossad spy agency of assassinating the Palestinian academic.

Ynet cited a scientific study co-written by Batash and two other researchers from the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the Islamic University of Malaysia entitled “Challenges of Integrating Unmanned Aerial Vehicles In Civil Use”.

The study, according to Ynet, examined the challenges of improving UAV’s for civilian purposes, including issues associated with engines, steering systems, power units, communications units and image production tools.

The research concludes that improvements to key systems could lead to improved performance of drones for longer periods of time and in a variety of weather conditions, Ynet added.

Following of his assassination on Saturday, Hamas said the research scientist, specializing in energy issues, was one of its members.

