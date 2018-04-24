UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned airstrikes on a wedding in Yemen that killed dozens of people, including children, and called for an investigation.

Guterres “strongly condemns the airstrikes on a wedding party in Hajjah and on civilian vehicles in Taiz, where at least 50 civilians, including children, were reportedly killed and scores of others injured,” said a UN statement, AFP reported.

The UN chief “reminds all parties of their obligations under international humanitarian law concerning the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure during armed conflicts.”

He called for “a prompt, effective and transparent investigation” of the air strikes which were carried out as the United Nations is seeking to re-launch political talks to end the Saudi war in Yemen.

Yemen has been since March 25, 2015 under a brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition, which also includes UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, in a bid to restore power to fugitive former president Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been injured and martyred in Saudi-led strikes, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

Source: AFP