Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif stressed that the era of hegemonic influence is over.

“In the wars of 20th and 21st centuries, there are no winners; only the degree and amount of loss will be different. In the globalized era… you cannot have security at the expense of insecurity of others,” Zarif said on Monday addressing the Council on Foreign Relations in New York.

“The era of hegemonic influence is long gone,” he added.

“We believe that in our region we suffer from dialogue deficit. We don’t talk to each other. We talk a lot about each other, particularly when we come here. Our neighbors, particularly Saudi Arabia, wants to create an impression that we are an existential threat against them. You just saw a very expensive two-week tour of the United States and that was one of the most important messages that wanted to be presented,” the top Iranian diplomat further said.

Zarif added that the “era of zero-sum games” is also over, noting that wars in modern eras have no winners and no country can be a hegemon.

“We need to realize and appreciate this fact, however, heartbreaking it maybe, none of us can become this new hegemon,” he added.

Zarif also said that without mutual respect, there could be no dialogue between Tehran and Washington.

“Under present circumstances and with the current tone of US government there are no prospects for dialogue between Tehran and Washington,” he added.

Source: Iranian media