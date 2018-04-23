Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah stressed on Monday that the part as well as Amal Movement believes in the complete and real partnership between the Muslims and the Christians in Lebanon, adding that all the Lebanese must participate in ruling the country.

Delivering a speech during Hezbollah electoral ceremony devoted to Kiserwan-Byblos district at Sayyed Shuahadaa (P) Complex in Beirut’s Southern Suburb, Sayyed Nasrallah said that none of the Lebanese sects can lead the country, stressing that the Shia in Lebanon do not aim to lead Lebanon.

“Before 2005, the Christians used to speak up about marginalization; however, since then they have returned to the national partnership.”

Sayyed Nasrallah said that in 2008, the Christian political parties insisted on approving 1960 vote law, and that Hezbollah as well as Amal Movement supported them.

“When they adopted the Orthodox vote law, Hezbollah supported them although it believes in the complete proportionality.

Sayyed Nasrallah also mentioned that when the Christian political parties decided to grant the Lebanese expatriates the right to vote in their countries, Hezbollah agreed although it does not take an equal chance of holding the electoral event abroad due to the political considerations.

Hezbollah Chief also said that the Christian political parties have effectively participated in the cabinets formed since 2008.

Sayyed Nasrallah refuted all the accusations which claim that Hezbollah aims at making demographic changes in Byblos-Kiserwan district, clarifying that the Shia residents who left the area during the war are just going back.

Sayyed Nasrallah reminded that Hezbollah could have made demographic changes in 1999 and 2000 after liberating the southern town and cities (Jezzine and others) from the Israeli occupation.

All these accusations are ridiculous and untrue.”

Hezbollah Secretary General further tackled the ongoing campaign in Byblos-Kiserwan which aims at scaring the locals of the Resistance weaponry, stressing that this weapon as a part of the golden formula (People-Army-Resistance) has liberated the land and protected the country from the Israeli and Takfiri enemies.

Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that the Lebanese army can defend the country if it is provided with the needed weaponry, pointing out the state had abandoned its duties since 1948.

“Among Hezbollah commanders and fighters are the doctors, teachers and engineers; we love to have a peaceful life.”

Sayyed Nasrallah emphasized that Hezbollah weaponry contributes to the country’s stability and that the scaring campaign must stop.

The Resistance leader maintained that coexistence among the various social groups in Byblos-Kiserwan is a priority, adding that Hezbollah has been addressing all the broils in the area at the expense of its followers for the sake of the partnership.

Sayyed Nasrallah called for avoiding exaggerating the land disputes in the district, highlighting Hezbollah prudence to serve the interests of all Byblos-Kiserwan area.

In response to harsh criticism directed to Kiserwan municipal union head Juan Hbeish’s handing over of a symbolic key of Kiserwan to Hezbollah parliamentary candidate Sheikh Hussein Zoaiter, Sayyed Nasrallah maintained that the key would be kept with President Michel Aoun and the Maronite Patriarch Beshara Al-Rahi.

“Today I tell the people of Byblos-Kiserwan that the key of Byblos-Kiserwan remains with President Michel Aoun, and in Bkirki with Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi,” Hezbollah’s leader added.

Sayyed Nasrallah said that some parties in Byblos-Kiserwan aimed at isolating the electoral list support by Hezbollah, presenting the vote competition as an invasion launched by the party.

Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that after the elections, Hezbollah will restore ties with all parties in Byblos-Kiserwan, maintaining that Hezbollah-backed list is the President’s list.

Finally, Sayyed Nasrallah called on the voters in Byblos-Kiserwan district to participate heavily in the parliamentary elections scheduled on May 6 in order to confirm their strategic choice of sticking to the Resistance path.

