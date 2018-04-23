The Syrian Army has continued conducting precise strikes against terrorists’ fortified hotbeds, command centers and movement lines in al-Hajar al-Aswad neighborhood, south of Damascus, inflicting more losses upon them.

SANA reporter said that the army land units, backed by the air force, on Monday advanced from several directions, adding that the military operation is continued until the eradication of terrorism from the Western Ghouta.

On Sunday, the army units destroyed dens and ammo cashes for the terrorist organizations in al-Hajar al-Aswad in the framework of the army’s military operations to uproot the terrorists completely in south Damascus.

Source: SANA