Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Monday that Moscow and Beijing have gave extremely negative assessment of a latest aggression by US, Britain and France.

During a press conference following a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, Lavrov lashed out at the tripartite aggression, saying that they were aimed at hindering the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) investigation into the alleged use of poisonous substances in Douma, Eastern Ghouta.

“Both sides gave an extremely negative assessment of the missile attack of the United States and its allies on the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic. This is a gross violation of international law,” Lavrov said at a press conference following a meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi.

“Even those countries that have been compelled to say words of support… which the United States, Great Britain and France have undertaken, were forced to it. Most of them perfectly understand that this is an unacceptable way to solve the most serious international crises,” Lavrov added.

Western missile strikes on Syria were a “provocation” that came just at the time when the Syrian constitutional process was about to start, said the top Russian diplomat.

China fully supports Russia’s efforts to return the Syrian settlement process within the framework of UN Security Council resolution 2254, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

“We are against any use of chemical weapons, and think that an objective impartial investigation of what happened [in Douma] is needed,” the minister added.

On the other hand, Lavrov said that OPCW inspectors have so far not visited the location of the alleged chemical attack in Douma, nor the freed chemical laboratories of militants.

The OPCW inspectors should do their work in the Syrian city of Douma without external pressure; Russia will insist that they visit every location concerning the alleged chemical attack in Syria, Lavrov added.

Source: Sputnik