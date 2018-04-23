A Palestinians has succumbed to wounds sustained by Israeli occupation forces during Gaza protests last Friday, Palestinian health ministry in Gaza said on Monday

Abdullah Mohammad Shamali was martyred overnight of bullet wounds to his belly sustained on Friday in Rafah, near the enclave’s border with the occupied territories.

Shamali was injured on Friday during the fourth week of “The Great March of Return” along Gaza border with the Zionist entity.

The Palestinians have been protesting for their right of return to their land occupied by the Zionist entity.

38 Palestinians have been martyred during the protests which started on March 30 (Palestinian Land Day).

Source: Agencies