After multiple reports on heavy gunfire in the Saudi capital, police claimed a toy drone was downed near the royal palace late on Saturday.

Local media quoted Saudi police as saying that that a toy drone flying over the Al Khuzama neighborhood in Riyadh, where the royal palace is located, was shot down.

The reports of downing the drone was preceded by multiple tweets documenting heavy gunfire in the area.

Kingdom spokespersons claimed they were investigating circumstances that led to what they assert was the downing of a drone identified flying in the area, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

There were several tweets circulating on social media, in which gunfire could be clearly heard.

BREAKING NEWS: Reports of heavy gunfire ongoing near Saudi’s King’s palace in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The king has reportedly been evacuated to a bunker at a military base in the city. Casualties unclear.

Source: Sputnik