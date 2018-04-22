Nine people suspected of plotting an attack in Russia were killed in a shootout with security forces in Dagestan, the country’s National Anti-Terror Committee has said.

The “anti-terrorist” operation was launched Saturday in Derbent, Dagestan, after police received a tip off over a group hiding in the city, who allegedly planned to commit an “attack” on May 1, traditionally a holiday in Russia, according to a statement from committee.

“Nine outlaw have been neutralized following brief exchanges of fire” with law enforcement, it said.

A Special Forces officer was wounded during the operation.

Dagestan, which lies immediately east of Chechnya, has seen a number of attacks in recent years, with several assaults against police claimed by the ISIL Takfiri group.

