A Muslim woman was denied a French passport after refusing to shake hands with French municipal officials at a formal citizenship ceremony in the city of Isere, South-Eastern France.

The Algerian, who is married to a French national, had applied for a French passport, and during a formal event “refused to shake hands with the secretary-general of the prefecture and another local official,” according to a case heard by France’s highest court, the Conseil d’Etat (State Council).

France’s Highest Court claimed that the gesture indicated a lack of assimilation and inability to fully integrate into French society, reflecting the lack of tolerance in France which alleges preserving the human rights.

Source: Sputnik