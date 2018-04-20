Yemeni forces fired a ballistic missile on Saudi airport in Jizan as part of retaliation for the continuous aggression by Saudi-led coalition on the Arab impoverished country.

“Badr-1” ballistic missile hit the regional airport in Jizan in the Saudi depth, Al-Massirah television reported on Friday.

The missile is the second to be fired on Jizan airport in the last 48 hours, according to Al-Massirah.

Yemen has been since March 25, 2015 under a brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition, which also includes UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, in a bid to restore power to fugitive former president Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been injured and martyred in Saudi-led strikes, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

However, the allied forces of the Yemeni Army and popular committees established by Ansarullah revolutionaries have been heroically confronting the aggression with all means, inflicting huge losses upon Saudi-led forces.

Source: Al-Massirah