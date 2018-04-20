Iran, Iraq, Syria and Russia held a meeting in Baghdad on Thursday of military and security officials to coordinate “anti-terrorism” efforts, the Iranian defense ministry said.

“Cooperation in intelligence between the four countries for common aims and anti-terrorism missions has been successful in restoring stability and security, and it should form the basis for future cooperation,” Defense Minister General Amir Hatami said in a statement from the Iraqi capital.

This coalition had played an “important role in the defeat” of the ISIL terrorist group in both Iraq and Syria, he said.

The meeting came the same day as Iraq said its air force carried out a raid on ISIL positions in Syria.

