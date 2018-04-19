Last month, Donald Trump stepped up his protectionist policies on trade, having announced he would impose a 25 percent import tariff on steel and a 10 percent tariff on imported aluminum.

According to The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed European officials, the European Union might have found a way to put an end to the trade war with the US and prevent the introduction of steel and aluminum tariffs due to be imposed on the 28-member bloc in two weeks. The officials have reportedly drafted a “simplified version of the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership,” which represents a “peace offer” to Washington, initiated by Germany, which is particularly afraid of an “escalating trade war” with the United States.

Source: Sputnik