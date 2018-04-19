President Emmanuel Macron faced mass protests Thursday as trade unionists seek to galvanize angry students, public sector workers and striking train drivers into a joint movement against his multi-pronged drive to overhaul the French economy.

The hard-line CGT union has urged the broad spectrum of groups opposed to Macron’s overhauls to come together on the streets, with some left-wingers dreaming of a re-run of the huge May 1968 demonstrations that shook France half a century ago.

Pressure has been mounting on Macron nearly a year since the 40-year-old centrist swept to power, with a survey by Ifop-Fiducial released Wednesday suggesting that 58 percent of voters were unhappy with his presidency.

