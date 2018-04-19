Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has commented on the Washington-Moscow relations in the wake of the US-led coalition’s missile strikes in Syria and the possibility of introduction of new anti-Russian sanctions.

“I would not like to talk about a storm [in relations]. But, the unfriendly and, it is possible to say, aggressive actions against Russia are continuing,” Peskov told journalists on Thursday, answering the question on whether a political “storm” had bypassed Russia, given that the US-led coalition didn’t continue its strikes against Syria, and the US has postponed new sanctions.

Peskov went on to say that contradictory statements are coming from various capitals around the world, including from Washington, adding that this doesn’t allow us to come to a political consensus. According to the spokesman, “unfriendly manifestations happened in the past, are happening now and they cannot be ruled out in the future, given the factor of [US policy] unpredictability.”

“This is the reality we work in, based, first of all, on our own interests,” Peskov added.

The comments come in the wake of mixed signals from Washington over possible new anti-Russia sanctions regarding Moscow’s support for the Syrian government amid the alleged chemical attack in the Damascus suburb of Douma. UN Ambassador Nikki Haley had said that Washington was going to impose new sanctions on Russia by Monday. The White House though hasn’t moved forward with the sanctions, with media reports emerging saying that the punitive measures were still under consideration.

Source: Sputnik