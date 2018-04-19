The evacuation of the so-called “Jaish al-Islam” terrorists and their families from al-Dumayr town in al-Qalamoun area in Damascus countryside began Thursday after handing over their heavy and medium weapons as part of the agreement reached with the Syrian state.

SANA news agency reported that five busses were prepared to transport scores of terrorists and their families from al-Dumayr town to the main gathering point before transporting them later to Jarablus under the supervision of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC).

The agreement, which was reached on Tuesday, stipulates for the terrorists to leave the town to Jarablus and resolving the status of those who wish to remain, after handing over their weapons.

The agency added that the agreement provides for the evacuation of about 1500 “Jaish al-Islam” terrorists and 3500 members of their families from al-Dumayr town to Jarablus; then the army units will enter the town to comb and clear it of the landmines for the rehabilitation of all the states’ institutions in it.

Source: SANA