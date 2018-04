Libyan military strongman Khalifa Haftar’s chief of staff on Wednesday survived a car bombing in the eastern city of Benghazi, according to his self-styled Libyan National Army.

General Abdelrazak al-Nadhuri “escaped unharmed from a terrorist assassination attempt after a car bomb exploded… as his convoy passed,” the LNA said in a statement.

The explosion took place in the Sidi Khalifa district at the eastern entrance to Benghazi, the statement said.

Source: AFP