Iraqi Chief of Staff General Othman al-Ghanimi said on Wednesday Baghdad is to broaden cooperation with Tehran in fight against terrorism till clearance of Iraq’s territory from terrorists.

The Iraqi army chief of staff made the remarks in a meeting with Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami in Baghdad on Wednesday.

Lauding the positive role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in supporting Iraq in fight against terrorism, he said the two nations have donated their blood in the fight against ISIL and we are quite confident that Iran will help us in the reconstruction era shoulder to shoulder.

Tehran and Baghdad are determined to continue cooperation in fight against terrorists and uprooting them, he said.

Iran’s defense minister, for his part, congratulated Iraq for their triumph over terrorists, and said Iran will continue its supports as before.

Iraqi nation under national unity, wisdom of its religious leaders and the country’s officials have attained such significant success, he said.

Iran believes that Iraq’s unity, security and stability are very vital for the entire region, said the Iranian minister.

Highlighting high capabilities of the Iranian defense ministry, he voiced Iran’s readiness to broaden cooperation with Iraq.

Iran’s defense minister arrived in Baghdad on Wednesday morning to confer with Iraqi counterpart and military officials on expansion of defensive and security cooperation and mulling over regional developments.

