Several hundred displaced Syrians have gathered early on Wednesday at the southern edge of Shebaa town, waiting for buses that will take them back to Syrian towns of Beit Jinn and Mazraat Bit jin, the National News Agency reported.

NNA said, 500 displaced people of different ages, have decided to return voluntarily.

Al-Joumhouria daily reported that around 500 Syrian refugees will be evacuated, through the Masnaa border crossing in Lebanon’s eastern Bekaa valley, from Lebanon’s southern towns of Shebaa and Hasbaya to “safe zones in Syria.”

The repatriation was directly coordinated between the Syrian authorities and refugees themselves, in a first case in which Syrian refugees move from Lebanon to safe areas in Syria, said the daily.

Source: Naharnet