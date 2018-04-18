The Islamic Republic of Iran is facing a complicated war waged by a strong alliance of enemies that employ their espionage services as the pivot of doing harm to Iran in this encounter, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei said.

“We are in the middle of a big battlefield with the Islamic Republic establishment on one side and a large and powerful front of enemies on the other,” Ayatollah Khamenei said in a gathering of Iran’s Intelligence Ministry staff in Tehran on Wednesday.

The espionage services of the enemies play the pivotal role in confrontation with Iran, the Leader said, stressing, however, that the intelligence organizations of the adversaries have failed to do any major harm to the country despite all their facilities.

Imam Khamenei also urged caution in the complicated intelligence war with the enemies, saying any negligence will result in blows to the Islamic Republic.

Defense alone is not sufficient to counter the enemy’s intelligence war, the Leader said, underscoring the need for an “offense plan” in such a way that the Iranian intelligence would choose the field.

As regards the main strategies that the espionage services of the enemies have devised to harm Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei pointed to plots to hack and steal the country’s information, change the policies of decision-makers, foment security problems, and disrupt the economy.

The role of foreigners and their intelligence services was obvious in the recent chaos in Iran’s currency market, the Leader added.

Ayatollah Khamenei further called on the Intelligence Ministry personnel to stick to the basic tenets of the Islamic Revolution and avoid leaning towards any political party.

In comments after the outbreak of unrest in some Iranian cities in the last days of 2017, Ayatollah Khamenei said the enemies have mobilized all efforts to harm the Islamic Republic.

“In the recent days’ events, the enemies of Iran allied with each other by employing various tools at their disposal, including money, weapon, politics and security organizations, in order to cause problem for the Islamic Establishment,” the Leader said on January 2, describing the Iranian nation’s courage, devotion and faith as the main factors in warding off the hostile moves.

Source: Tasnim News Agency