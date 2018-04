Egypt’s military said Wednesday it had killed a terrorist leader in the Sinai Peninsula, where the ISIL terrorist group is carrying out an insurgency.

During an operation in mountainous areas, Egyptian forces “killed Nasser Abu Zaqul, the central Sinai commander of the terrorist group, after significant exchanges of fire,” the army said in a statement.

The military said it found a rifle, two grenades and a large quantity of ammunition with the slain insurgent leader.

Source: AFP