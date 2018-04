Two civilians were injured due to a sniper shooting attack by Nusra terrorists on residential neighborhoods in the terrorist-besieged towns of Kefraya and al-Foua in Idlib countryside.

Civil sources told SANA that Nusra Front terrorists positioned in Ma’retmisreen, Binnish, and Kafarouma on Wednesday targeted with sniper fire the citizens’ houses in the towns of Kefraya and al-Foua, causing the injury of two civilians.

Source: SANA