Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said Monday that Riyadh is willing to send troops to Syria as part of a wider international coalition if it receives a proposal, according to State TV.

“We’ve been discussing sending forces of ‘Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition’ to Syria,” the minister said at the joint press conference with UN Secretary-General António Guterres after a meeting in Riyadh.

It is worth noting that Saudi Arabia has been militarily, financially and politically supporting the terrorist groups in Syria since the beginning of the crisis in 2011, providing them with funds, weaponry and militants.

Source: Al-Manar Website and Sputnik