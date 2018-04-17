According to the agreement between the Syrian competent authorities and the so-called ‘Jaysh al-Islam’ terrorist group, about a thousand militants must leave the city and head to Jarablus in the north of Aleppo province, the SANA agency reported.

“The surrender of heavy and medium weapons has begun as part of the implementation of the agreement between the Syrian state and the ‘Jaysh al-Islam’ militants in Doumayr,” the SANA agency informs.

It is reported that about 60 militants have begun to turn in their weapons.

