The Russian Envoy to OPCW said that chemical weapons provocation in Syria was carried out by non-governmental organizations that the UK and the US paid for cooperation.

According to Shulgin, Russia has irrefutable evidence that there was no chemical weapons incident in the Syrian city of Douma.

“Therefore, we have not just a “high degree of confidence,” as our Western partners claim, but we have incontrovertible evidence that there was no incident on April 7 in Douma and that all this was a planned provocation by the British intelligence services, probably, with the participation of their senior allies from Washington with the aim of misleading the international community and justifying aggression against Syria,” he stated.

According to the Russian Envoy to the OPCW, the direct executors of this provocation were pseudo-humanitarian NGOs sponsored by opponents of the Syrian government.

“Among them, are the notorious ‘White Helmets,’ which some delegations are so fond of praising,” Shulgin noted.

He stressed that Moscow has already stated and confirms yet again that “these structures on a fee-based basis cooperate with the governments of the United States, the UK and some other countries.”

Russian experts who conducted the verification of reports on the use of chemical weapons in the Syrian city of Douma, found participants of the video’s filming, which was presented as evidence of the supposedly occurring chemotherapy, according to the Russian Envoy to the OPCW.

“Not a single witness, not one poisoned person in the hospital could be found. No remains of chemical weapons were found. But we have managed to find direct participants in the filming of the production video, which was presented as ‘proof’ of the chemical attack,” Shulgin said.

He also called attention to the fact that Eastern Ghouta was already practically liberated, at that moment and an agreement had been reached with the last groups of militants in Douma; that they had been provided with a secure humanitarian corridor for the departure to Idlib province for both themselves and their families.

“Everything has been developing according to the script that was prepared in Washington. There is no doubt that Americans are playing the ‘first violin’ in all of this. The United States, the United Kingdom, France and some other countries after the “fake” addition from the White Helmets and their ilk in Douma, immediately pounced upon the Syrian authorities with accusations,” Alexander Shulgin said.

On April 14, France, the US and the UK launched missile strikes against governmental targets in Syria, following an alleged chemical.

Source: Sputnik