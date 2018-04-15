The US launched a missile strike on Syria contrary to its own legislation, according to head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Non-proliferation Department Vladimir Ermakov.

“One of the leading nuclear powers has conducted a massive missile strike against another state without the mandate of the UN Security Council, contrary to its own legislation and on absolutely cover-up pretext,” he elaborated.

The diplomat went on saying that Russia will respond properly to any US attempts to exert pressure.

“We see that over the past fifteen years the military and technological situation has radically changed in favor of Russia. Was it an arms race or a well-conceived high-tech leap? In any case, we have a worthy response to any attempt of forceful pressure from the US,” Ermakov said.

The diplomat pointed out that the myth of American overwhelming global dominance had been debunked and Russia had once again staged a comeback as a “guarantor of stability and justice in global affairs on the ground of international law.”

Meanwhile, having attacked Syria, Washington “let off steam” and now the US is likely to engage in strategic dialogue with Russia, according to Ermakov.

Source: Sputnik