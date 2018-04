A Palestinian wounded by Zionist gunfire during clashes in the Gaza Strip on Friday has died, the local health ministry said.

Islam Herzallah, 28, was shot by Israeli troops east of Gaza City and transported to a hospital where he died, the ministry said.

His death brings to 34 the number of Palestinians martyred in two weeks of Return protests and clashes along Gaza’s border with ‘Israel’.

The ministry said 120 Palestinians were also wounded in Friday’s clashes.

