Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said that his country has obtained proof of certain foreign actors staging the recent alleged chemical weapon attack in the Syrian city of Douma.

“We have irrefutable evidence that this was yet another performance and that security services of a country which is trying to be in the frontlines of the Russophobic campaign were involved in this performance,” he said during a press conference.

Earlier the US and several of its allies accused Damascus of using chlorine during an offensive in Douma and killing up to 70 people.

Lavrov also said that his British counterpart Boris Johnson’s comments regarding the OPCW investigation report about the alleged nerve agent attack in Salisbury appear to be aimed at distorting the truth.

While UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson declared that the recent investigation conducted the Organization for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons regarding the so called Skripals’ affair confirm earlier findings made by British authorities, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov insisted that his British colleague distorts the truth.

“The OPCW merely confirmed the composition of the chemical substance. And the closed part of their report merely contains a lengthy chemical formula of said substance; it doesn’t contain any literary titles, stating instead that this substance is not listed in the Chemical Weapons Convention,” the minister explained.

Source: Sputnik