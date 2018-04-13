Russian experts found neither toxic traces nor infected people in the Syrian city of Douma, Russian military source said.

“Russian military source said that the Russian experts visited Douma city in Damascus Countryside a day after the alleged chemical attack and took samples of soil, adding that no traces of toxic substances use or infected people were found,” SANA news agency reported on Friday.

“Neither traces of toxic substances in the hospital nor infected persons were found, as mentioned in the records of the so-called “White Helmets”,” the agency quoted the source as saying.

Source: SANA