US CIA Director Mike Pompeo has called for strict measures against what he called a “failed state” of Syria amid claims of chemical attack in Douma, blamed on Damascus by Washington and its allies.

Pompeo appeared before a Senate Committee on Thursday as part of the confirmation process for his nomination as Secretary of State. He is currently the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

“The failed state of Syria poses a mounting threat to human rights, national security, and regional stability — and it deserves an increasingly severe response,” Pompeo stated in front of Senate Committee.

Source: Sputnik