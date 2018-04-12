The Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Thursday maintained that the Israeli breach of the Lebanese airspace was tantamount to an attack on the national sovereignty, adding that Lebanon will lodge a relevant complaint before the United Nations.

“Lebanon considered that the Israeli warplanes’ use of the Lebanese airspace is an attack on our sovereignty, and we will not accept any Israeli exploitation of our airspace,” Aoun said in remarks during a session for the Cabinet at Baabda palace.

“We condemn any Israeli attack on any Arab state,” he added.

“Lebanon will file a complaint against the Israeli violation of the Lebanese sovereignty, before the UN Security Council,” he indicated.

For his part, Prime Minister Saad Hariri commented on the regional juncture, saying: “We are working on dissociating Lebanon from any potential problem that might erupt due to the developments.”

He also tackled the outcome of CEDRE conference, asking the political parties represented in the government to draft proposals on the necessary reforms.

