President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday said Turkey was worried by the “arm wrestling” of world powers over Syria, adding he will discuss with Russian President Vladimir Putin how to ‘stop chemical attacks’ in the country.

“We are extremely worried that some countries confident of their military power are turning Syria into a scene for arm wrestling,” Erdogan said in a speech in Ankara after an unprecedented upsurge of tensions between Washington and Moscow.

Erdogan added that he would speak to Putin later on Thursday on “how we stop this chemical massacre” after an alleged chemical attack in Syria reportedly killed dozens.

Source: AFP