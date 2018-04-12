Lebanon firmly refuses any aggression against any Arab country, Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil stresses, noting that military action against Syria won’t change balance of power in the region.

During an interview with Al-Jazeera Arab TV network, the Lebanese FM stressed that Lebanon refuses to use its airspace in order to strike Syria.

“Lebanon opposes any aggression against any Arab country. What if its land, airspace, waters were used (in such attack)?!” Bassil said on Wednesday.

“Dissociation policy doesn’t mean joining the Israeli axis, or allowing the use of its airspace to attack Syria. It also doesn’t mean that we won’t counter terrorism,” the Lebanese FM stressed.

Bassil meanwhile, noted that military action against Syria won’t change balance of power.

On the other hand, Bassil emphasized that Hezbollah is part of the Lebanese structure and not a militia.

“Hezbollah has enough wisdom and national awareness which enable him to act in a way that protects Lebanon and foils attempts aimed at getting us into problems.”

Source: Twitter