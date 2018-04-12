عربي
Thursday - April 12, 2018
Assad to Velayati: West Trying to Change Course of Events in Syria
Lebanon Refuses Any Aggression against Any Arab Country: FM
Syrian Government Regains Control Over Eastern Ghouta
Trump, Erdogan Hold Phone Call, Speak about Syria
The Great March of Return… Plume of smoke covers border area with the Zionist entity
Military Plane with 100 on Board Crashes in Algeria
Yemeni Drones Hit Saudi Airport, Aramco Facility in Border Area
Syrian Army Discovers White Helmets’ Filming Site in Eastern Ghouta
Russian Envoy Warns US Against Syria Strike: “We Hope You Come to Your Senses”
UNSC Fails to Pass Resolutions on Syria
Assad to Velayati: Victories in battlefield always coincide with Western attempts to change course of events
3 hours ago
April 12, 2018
Live News
-
Urgent
Germany Will Not Join Bombing Campaign in Syria: Merkel
Lebanon’s President: Israeli Violation of Lebanon’s Airspace Assault on Its Sovereignty
Macron claims has ‘proof’ Syrian government behind Gouta ‘chemical attack’
