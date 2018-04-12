The Syrian President Bashar al-Assad received on Wednesday a delegation from participants in the Unity of the Nation Conference which was hosted by Damascus.

During the meeting, President al-Assad said that the basic weapon employed by Syria’s enemies is spreading division, promoting extremism and creating intellectual and religious schisms in society, stressing that “the unity of Muslims, which is based on diversity and adherence to the essence of the religion, is the guarantee to protect our communities against Western schemes aimed at weakening and dividing us.”

The President highlighted the importance of convening the Unity of the Nation Conference and the role of religious scholars in launching an open dialogue among them first, particularly the major religious institutions, as well as among the youth and the public, pointing out that the reason behind what the Islamic nation is facing today is the attempts to separate national and religious identities and obfuscate the fact that our roots are one.

In turn, the delegation members affirmed that the Conference, having been convened in Damascus, came to confirm the stand of Muslim religious scholars and Muslim peoples alongside Syria, especially at this time when the Syrians are facing the American and Western threats with utmost courage.

They also congratulated the Syrian people, army and leadership on the great victories that were achieved, stressing that the final victory in the face of the terrorist war is imminent and that Syria will remain the home of moderate Islam in the face of extremist thought.

Religious scholars and researchers from Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Iraq, Lebanon, Indonesia, Turkey, India and Afghanistan have participated in the Conference.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Religious Endowments (Awqaf), Mohammad Abdul-Sattar al-Sayyed.

Source: SANA